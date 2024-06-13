Harris Associates L P Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harris Associates L P decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.16 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

