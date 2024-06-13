Harris Associates L P Has $468.28 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,141,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374,500 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 4.10% of Open Text worth $468,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Open Text by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 159.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

