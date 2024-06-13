HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTDR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.