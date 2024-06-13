Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 1542589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.95.
Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
