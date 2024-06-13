Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
HNNAZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.
