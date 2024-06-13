Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

HNNAZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

