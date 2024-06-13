Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.60 million and approximately $36,892.36 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00006212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22151707 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,476.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

