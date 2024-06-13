Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
