Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $220.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Shares of Hitachi are going to split on Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

