Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.39

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.39 and last traded at $219.25, with a volume of 13354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.02.

Hitachi Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Shares of Hitachi are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.48. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

