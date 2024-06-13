HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 4.4%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 411,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 609,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 4.33.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.