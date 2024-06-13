Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

