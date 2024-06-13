holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $85,895.76

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.54 million and $85,895.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.32 or 0.05188571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00047630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002417 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0041687 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,886.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.