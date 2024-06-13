HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.70

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €80.70 ($86.77) and last traded at €80.00 ($86.02), with a volume of 5309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €80.50 ($86.56).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

