HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $37,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.23. 39,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.58 and a 200 day moving average of $596.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

