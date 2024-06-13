Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 1,259 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.14. 69,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

