iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.05. 3,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research firms recently commented on AILE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

