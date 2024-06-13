Insider Buying: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,608.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 930,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

