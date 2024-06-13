Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CFO Buys $17,589.50 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger bought 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,589.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,597.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
