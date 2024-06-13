Insider Buying: Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Buys 1,759,500 Shares of Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Rovira acquired 1,759,500 shares of Brightstar Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,152.00 ($18,643.71).

Brightstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brightstar Resources Company Profile

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

