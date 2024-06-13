Insider Buying: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Purchases $143,942.59 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Maher Masoud purchased 29,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,942.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,942.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maher Masoud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Maher Masoud purchased 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70.

MaxCyte Trading Up 6.8 %

MXCT stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.45. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MXCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 584,372 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.