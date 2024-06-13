Insider Buying: Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Acquires $118,400.00 in Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,804.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Orion’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. Mizuho increased their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

