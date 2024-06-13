Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells C$619,913.97 in Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.91. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.