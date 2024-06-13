Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00.

ERII opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

