Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $87,801.92 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $87,801.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,328,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,014,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HGTY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.23.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
