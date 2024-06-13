Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $87,801.92 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $87,801.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,328,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,014,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

