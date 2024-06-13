Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $485,250.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

