Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 86.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after buying an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $13,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVEE

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.