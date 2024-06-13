Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NV5 Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
