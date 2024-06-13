Insider Selling: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 448,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in OneMain by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

