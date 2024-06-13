Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sarah Barkema also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
SFIX stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
