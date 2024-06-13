Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $80,115.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StoneX Group Price Performance
Shares of SNEX opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.