Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $80,115.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNEX opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

