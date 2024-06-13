Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 3,806 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 957.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

