Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Sells $859,610.24 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $200.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 60.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 183,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

