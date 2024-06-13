Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 2.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP remained flat at $220.48 during trading on Thursday. 84,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,115. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.