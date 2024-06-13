inSure DeFi One Day Volume Tops $570,047.68 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and approximately $570,047.68 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.66 or 0.99979917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00090644 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00578221 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $721,138.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.