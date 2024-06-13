International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lowered its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. International Media Acquisition comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.