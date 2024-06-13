Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,173. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $428.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.87.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,597 shares of company stock worth $8,339,157. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

