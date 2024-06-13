Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 8,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

