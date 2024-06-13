Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $76,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 3,376,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,007. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

