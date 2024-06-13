Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Georgetown University’s Largest Position

Georgetown University raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 25.6% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average is $428.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

