Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $478.39 and last traded at $475.93. 9,769,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,810,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.96.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
