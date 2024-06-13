Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $478.39 and last traded at $475.93. 9,769,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,810,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.15.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

