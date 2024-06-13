Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 301,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG remained flat at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.