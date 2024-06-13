Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Iridium Communications by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 87,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 0.68. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

