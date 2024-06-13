Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $282,549.36 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

