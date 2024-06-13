iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.71

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.71 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 45285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,627 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $8,991,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 136,978 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,741,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 74,801 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

