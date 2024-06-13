iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.54

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.54 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 90862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

