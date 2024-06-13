iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.56

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.56 and last traded at $191.38, with a volume of 563495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.29.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

