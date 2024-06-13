iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 681,729 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

