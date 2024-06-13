iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.12. Approximately 65,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 42,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.