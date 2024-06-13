iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s 3rd Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $90,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,793,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,229,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

