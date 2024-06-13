iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $67,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. 43,601,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,373,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

