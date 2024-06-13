iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $244.17 and last traded at $242.94, with a volume of 1041347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.