iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $244.17 and last traded at $242.94, with a volume of 1041347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
